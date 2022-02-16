Focus Live: Police give update on Parliament protest

The police union says towing vehicles outside Parliament is likely to lead to more confrontation with anti-mandate protesters in the week-old rally that has already seen ugly scenes.

Chantelle Baker, who has posted numerous live videos from the protest in Wellington, herself appeared fearful of violence.

"If you come and you start being aggressive, and you start moving all the vehicles...and things get violent, people are going to come back even more," she said in a video posted to Facebook today.

The atmosphere among protesters has been more "relaxed" this week compared with last week, the Police Association said, but it could turn when police remove vehicles parked unlawfully at the grounds of Parliament.

"That's likely to lead to more confrontation and that's difficult for police," said president Chris Cahill.

"There will be guaranteed incidents on the face of it that might [not] look great, but that's the nature of the beast when you're trying to hold people back or remove them from blocking you doing things. There's no easy, simplistic way to do that.

"It requires a bit of man-handling, as simple as that, and that can be quite stressful."

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers is due to give the latest update on the protest at 4.45pm.

Protesters "holding the line" near the Beehive. Photo / George Heard

The effects of the protest on surrounding businesses, schools and residents is "no longer tenable", police commissioner Andrew Coster said yesterday.

"The roads need to be cleared now or we will be towing vehicles.

"Vehicles that are towed will be seized and not immediately released to those who have failed to move them.

"Those who obstruct police efforts to clear the roads can expect to be arrested and charged."

Discussions on the possible deployment of New Zealand Defence Force assets remain ongoing. A spokesperson said no decisions have been made.

Four Army vehicles did travel today to the Wellington region from Linton and Waiouru.

They are being pre-positioned should they be required, but no decisions have been made about their use to assist the towing operation.

Cahill said he expects this action will make it harder for police "in the near future".

He said some protesters have been friendly to officers, while others are antagonistic.

"We saw the other day several officers actually assaulted, and that's a big difference from simply refusing to move.

"Certainly people have a right to protest but they don't have a right to assault officers.

"I would be disappointed if any of the protesters go back to that sort of behaviour."

Officers need to be prepared for the "long haul", Cahill said, because the practicalities of trying to remove protesters "just doesn't work".

"You've got lots of people, lots of children. While New Zealanders might be frustrated, the reality is I don't think they want police to be going in with fog cannons and things like that.

"I think clearing the streets so that Parliament can carry on their duties, while allowing these people to protest, is probably where we are going to have to settle."

The police presence at end of Lambton Quay, near Parliament today. Photo / George Heard

But Cahill said the tone among the protesters has shifted and "eased off a bit" this week.

Former New Conservative leader Leighton Baker, who was among protesters today, told the Herald the tone is calm.

"It's the best party atmosphere you could possibly get. It's just brilliant."

He said fatigue has not set in.

"It's not the same people. Everyday there's thousands of new people. We've cleaned out a carpark twice and everyone morning there's new people just turning up.

"It's a rotating roster, whether people are working or just wanting too. Strangers come along and give other strangers, take them home to their place for showers. It's amazing."

Police on the streets surrounding Parliament in Wellington. Photo / George Heard

Meanwhile Baker's daughter, Chantelle, said "not one person is scared" about police towing vehicles.

"The one thing the Commissioner didn't bank on is the fact that these people, they don't care if the cars go...it actually doesn't worry them in the slightest," she said in a video posted to social media today.

"What they do care about is just someone from Government acknowledging what is going on.

"So if you come and you start being aggressive, and you start moving all the vehicles and things do get agitated and things get violent, people are going to come back even more, and we saw that on Thursday."

Extra police staff have been called in from Auckland, Northland, Central, Canterbury and Southern districts to help with the police response.

Cahill said due to the extra resources, officers are not having to work "long stretches" and there has been regular rotation of police staff.

Officers from outside Wellington have been provided with accommodation, and this is incurring "significant costs", Cahill said.

"Police need funding for these exceptional events. There seems to be ones happening all the time in the last few years ... they put a real strain on police budgets."