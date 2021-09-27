Police try to find owners of stolen backpacks after Masterton man arrested for burglary

The bags that were found when the man was arrested. Photo / NZ Police

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for the burglary of a Masterton home, and police have recovered a number of items they believe were stolen from other addresses.

The man was arrested in the early hours of September 22 and police found several backpacks – which they say were likely stolen in the days or hours before his arrest.

Anyone who recognises the items is asked to contact police on 105 and quoting file number 210922/7827.

The man has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Masterton District Court in early October.

He faces two charges of burglary, one of theft and one of breaching the Medicines Act.