Police say they sometimes receive calls from hospitals for help they believe should not involve them. Photo / SunLive

By RNZ

Police have detailed some of the “inappropriate” requests for help during mental health callouts that they will no longer be responding to.

A briefing shows they told health officials recently they will refuse such requests under a pullback on mental health from November.

Police said they occasionally got calls from hospitals that should not involve them.

Examples included requests to move patients from room to room within inpatient units, provide a security service to staff who had moderate concerns, uplift elderly dementia patients for mental health assessments, and bring someone who is compliant in to get their medication.