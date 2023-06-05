Police apprehend a gang of dirt bike riders near the Ngati Otara Reserve. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

A massive police operation is underway in Otara in South Auckland with up to 100 officers seen pursuing people on motorbikes.

A witness told the Herald that scores of both police and members of the Killer Beez gang could be seen. Police were pursuing dirt bike riders near Ngati Otara park.

Armed police and the Eagle helicopter were also involved and it is understood that some motorbikes may be seized.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of a group of motorbikes travelling through Auckland.

“The group will be monitored and police will respond to any incidents that may arise,” they said.

The group were seen riding along State Highway 20 and State Highway 16 towards the city.

This comes as police got underway with their crackdown on illegal dirt bike riding this weekend.

Operation Metallic Red focuses on targeting dangerous and nuisance driving and the riding of dirt bikes across the Manukau district.

