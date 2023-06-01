Dirt bike crackdown: Police launch operation over King’s Birthday weekend

Dirt bike, scooter and quad riders at the intersection of Auckland's Penrose Rd and Mt Wellington Highway on Tuesday. Video / Supplied

Police are celebrating King’s Birthday with a crackdown on illegal dirt bike riding activities this weekend.

Operation Metallic Red will be deployed across the Manukau district with a focus on targeting dangerous and nuisance driving and the riding of dirt bikes.

Counties Manukau Police senior sergeant Anton Maisey said police will be visible on Sunday and Monday, particularly in the South Auckland area.

“Police and the wider community have zero tolerance for this dangerous driving that puts other motorists and members of the public at risk.

“These riders show a complete disregard for others.”

In April a horde of illegal dirt bikers set upon a police car and attacked an innocent motorist during an Anzac Day joyride in Otara.

The group of riders used their helmets and road signs to smash the windscreen and rear window, slashed tyres and badly beat a woman.

At the time, police called on the parents and family of the dirt bikers to take responsibility for the “selfish” behaviour.

Maisey said a team of operational staff from across Tāmaki Makaurau, with assistance from the Police Eagle helicopter will be visible and monitoring any gatherings involving dirt bike riders.

Dirt bikes seized during search warrants loaded on to a tow truck in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

One goal of the new operation is to prevent dirt bike activity from growing into larger gatherings where police said they have seen reckless behaviour emerge in the past.

“Any offending will be investigated and follow-up action taken.

“Police have held riders to account in the past and we will continue to utilise all available avenues around enforcement.”

Police said this enforcement could include impounding vehicles, infringements, or arrests for any driving offences.

Anyone who observes dangerous or nuisance driving as it is occurring can contact 111, or alternatively the 105 phone service, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.