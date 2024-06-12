A large number of police are at a property in the south Auckland settlement of Āwhitu.

A police spokesperson said officers are carrying out a pre-planned search warrant this morning.

“A number of Police, including specialist teams, are now making inquiries in the nearby rural area in relation to this warrant.”

St John said they were called to an incident in Āwhitu just after 7am.

They sent one road manager, one rapid response vehicle, one road ambulance and a helicopter.



