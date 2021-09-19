Police spike young boy racer's car after 'anti-social' gathering in Wellington

Police road-spiked the car near Horokiwi, bringing it to a stop "without incident". Photo / NZME

A young boy racer had their car road-spiked by police over the weekend following a chaotic gathering in Wellington.

Footage posted to social media showed three cars performing burnouts while dozens of spectators stood nearby. At one point, a person could be seen hanging from the car windows as it spun, creating massive clouds of smoke.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were aware of a gathering of "anti-social road users" in Porirua and the Hutt Valley.

"A youth was taken into custody after failing to stop for police in Petone at about 1am," they said.

The car was road-spiked near Horokiwi, bringing it to a stop "without incident".

The driver will appear in the Youth Court on Monday.