The deadly shooting of a 55-year-old Glen Eden man by police was “necessary”, a report released today says.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) said the shooting of Tex Witika, also known as Rex, on November 21, 2021, was justified.

Witika allegedly fired shots at neighbours who came to help him, after his house caught fire.

He then turned his shotgun on police officers, injuring three.

Armed police responding to the incident in Glen Eden in 2021. Photo / Dean Purcell

He died in the driveway of his home when police returned fire.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said other tactics were used before lethal force, such as firing a sponge round and releasing a police dog.

Hassan referred to the incident as “complex and rapidly evolving” with police forced to make “quick decisions to keep people safe”.

“The decision to use lethal force is not something our officers ever want to do and is a last resort,” Hassan said.

Keeping the public safe was the priority of police and Hassan was confident shooting Witika was the only available option to prevent further harm.

The shooting has been heralded as a “learning opportunity” for police.

“Police continue to take every opportunity to learn and evolve as an organisation,” Hassan said.

“This was a distressing incident for everyone involved.”

Tex Witika believed someone had burned down his home and was "irate" before he was shot. Photo / Miriam Burrell

Witika had lived at the Danube Ln address for more than 15 years, according to a neighbour, who did not want to be identified.

He had worked as a welder and had even welded for her son once.

The man was “virtually blind in one eye” as a result of his trade, she said, and he suffered from emphysema.

Neighbours said Witika believed the house fire was an act of arson, and claimed someone had thrown a petrol bomb into his home.

He was heard shouting for people to “come outside” as it burnt down.

Witika also had a dog that “was a biter”, which the neighbour believed was shot dead by police during the standoff.

“He was a really nice guy, he lived a quiet life,” said the woman.

“He was very good to me. If you treated him right, he would treat you right.”