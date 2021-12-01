Glen Eden shooting: Man shot and killed by police named as Tex 'Rex' Witika

Emergency services rush to incident in Glen Eden. Video / Dean Purcell

Police have named a man shot and killed by officers in West Auckland this week.

He was Tex "Rex" Witika, of Auckland. He was 55.

Witika allegedly shot at police officers who arrived shortly before 8.30am on Monday after residents on the street reported a house on fire and sounds of explosions and gunshots.

Three officers were injured - one seriously - and were taken to hospital. Police returned fire and a man was pronounced dead at the scene later.

In a video posted on Facebook, officers armed with firearms can be seen running towards the property, one taking cover behind a small truck and another behind a police car further up the road.

The house on Danube Lane in Glen Eden, West Auckland, yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

A member of the public can be seen running away to safety as someone can be heard saying: "Get inside, get inside!"

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan says staff are working to support Witika's whānau.

They are also supporting the officers injured in the incident.

Officers shot - two discharged, one still in hospital

"Two of our officers who were shot at the address have since been released from Auckland City Hospital. One officer remains in hospital in a stable condition."

She thanked the community for their support and for information that had been passed on in relation to the incident - including video captured that morning.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the courage shown by our staff who attended this tragic incident," she said.

Police have urged members of the public who took video footage of the incident - including neighbours who went live on Facebook during the ordeal - to delete it from social media websites and hand it to authorities.

The incident came hours after another officer was seriously injured after being struck by a fleeing vehicle in nearby suburb New Lynn.

Emergency services were sent to Great North Rd late on Sunday night after the officer was allegedly run over by the vehicle while attempting to lay down road spikes to stop it.

Police later said the officer suffered serious injuries and required surgery.

Earlier this week, a police spokeswoman said despite the situation the officer was in good spirits.