New Zealand’s supermarket sector is about to get a new player when the independent Fresh in Fresh Out (FIFO) opens a store in Hamilton.

The western suburb of Nawton has been missing a supermarket for eight months since Countdown closed its doors due to persistent crime.

Owner Manish Thakkar told Newstalk ZB’s Jack Tame he was initially approached by the shopping centre’s landlord to see if he would fill the gap.

Thakker said local MP Tama Potaka also told him he should think about opening up a supermarket.

“I said, ‘It’s too big, I don’t know how I could do it specifically with the demographic’,” he said.

“Finally we made the decision and came to the conclusion that ‘why not’.”

Thakker believed he could make it work because he and his wife and had worked hard throughout their life in their dairy.

“Countdown is a big, giant franchising group there to maintain their protocol, have a certain number of staff, a certain type of varieties,” he said.

“Previously it was managed by managers and supervisors who were not able to make a decision for making changes in the store.”

Thakker said he is still worried about the crime issue but hoped the new Government will be able to devise a solution for all retailers.

However, he also plans to use security guards at the store and said the local community has been very supportive.

“It has been beyond our expectations. So many people have come and offered me support, giving me suggestions about what I should do to reduce crime,” Thakker said.

“We are considering all of their points and we are working on it.

“I think 98 per cent of people are good, and because of 2 per cent of people, everyone is suffering.”

FIFO is still still waiting for its liquor licence from Hamilton City Council and could be New Zealand’s largest independent supermarket when it opens on Saturday, May 3.