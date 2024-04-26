Select batches of Suckies strawberry yogurt pouches are being recalled due to the presence of black plastic. Photo / New Zealand Food Safety

Select batches of Suckies strawberry yogurt pouches are being recalled due to the presence of black plastic. Photo / New Zealand Food Safety

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) says it is supporting Epicurean Dairy Ltd in the recall of specific batches of Collective brand Suckies Strawberry Probiotic Yoghurt Pouches as the product may contain black plastic.

The affected product is sold at selected supermarkets and retailers throughout New Zealand, and has not been exported.

The Collective brand Suckies Strawberry Probiotic Yoghurt Pouches sold in a 4 pack (4 x 100g) with batch numbers of 32280 T2 or 32280 T3, with a best before date of 30 April 2024 are affected by this recall.

“If you have any of the affected product at home do not consume it,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said if anyone with any of affected product at home should not consume it.

“It should be thrown out, or returned it to its place of purchase for a refund.

The issue came to light as a result of consumer complaints that the nozzle had broken and pieces of plastic had got into the yoghurt.

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated injury, Arbuckle said.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will work with Epicurean Dairy Ltd to understand how the issue arose and to prevent it happening again.”

If you or a family member have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.