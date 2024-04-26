A magnitude 4.7 earthquake south of the Taranaki town of Waverley and may have been felt across the south-west of the North Island and top of the South Island.
Geonet recorded the shaking originating from a point 60km south-west of Waverley at a depth of 70km at 8:34pm.
More than 2900 people recorded feeling the quake by 9:30pm, most reporting it light or moderate.
One NZME reporter in New Plymouth described the quake as “a quick jolt followed by a bit of a rumble.”
MORE TO COME