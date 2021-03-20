Police set to reveal new details about double fatal Epsom stabbing

Herman Bangera and his wife Elizabeth who used to work at the University of Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Police are set to reveal new details about an Epsom stabbing which left an Indian couple dead and one other person fighting for their life.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who is overseeing the homicide investigation, will speak to media at a press conference at Auckland Central Police Station at 4pm today.

It follows a brutal attack at a property in The Drive in Epsom on Friday morning, which claimed the lives of Elizabeth Bangera and her husband Herman.

Meanwhile, the University of Auckland says it is "shocked and saddened" that one of its staff is understood to have died in the attack, in what police say is a "family harm-related incident".

"It has been reported that the victims of the homicide incident in Epsom on Friday morning are one of our staff members, Elizabeth Bangera, and her husband Herman," a university spokeswoman said.

Although police have not yet formally confirmed the identities of the deceased, it is the understanding of the university that the information is correct.

"We are shocked and saddened by this news. Elizabeth has been part of our University community for many years, working as a group services co-ordinator in the School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences," the spokeswoman said.

"She was a highly respected colleague and friend."

Herman Bangera, left, and his wife Elizabeth (Elsie) pictured at their son Sheal's graduation. Now two are dead and one is in hospital under police guard. Photo / Supplied

The spokeswoman said support and trauma counselling was being offered to anyone in the university who may have been affected by the incident.

A man linked to the double killing was taken from the couple's home at the corner of The Drive and Green Lane West to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries, and remains in a critical but stable condition.

The man is under police guard and deemed to be in police custody, Beard said.

No formal charges had been laid with investigations still under way. Police earlier told the Herald they would not provide any further updates until the post mortems were concluded.

A fourth person, believed to be passerby who tried to intervene, received superficial injuries.

AUT lecturer Ranjana Gupta, whose family owned the house next door described Elizabeth as a "very good lady".

"They are Christian; they used to go to church. They were very God-fearing," Gupta said.

"They were very humble sort of people. They were very helpful as well. They used to look after our property when we're not there."

The couple immigrated to New Zealand from the Indian state of Goa and moved into the block of flats around 2007 because it was in zone for Auckland Grammar where their son attended, Gupta said.

The couple's son Sheal had recently graduated from Massey University engineering school and just started his career, the Herald understands.