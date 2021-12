The crash occurred in Hauraki District. Image / Google Maps

There's been a serious crash involving a car and a tanker truck tonight.

The crash on Orchard East Rd in Turua, Hauraki District, was reported to police just after 6.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

"Initial indications are that there are serious injuries."

Cordons are in place and motorists should avoid the area,

More soon.