The 73-year-old man has a distinctive sleeve tattoo. Photo / Supplied

Police are searching for a 73-year-old man, named Mike, who was last seen in Glen Eden, West Auckland on Christmas Day.

A police spokesperson said, “The 73-year-old was last seen at a residence on Glengarry Rd, Glen Eden on Christmas Day and there are concerns for his welfare.”

An image released by police shows what Mike was known to be wearing on December 25 and the bag he was carrying - however, it is possible he will now be wearing different clothing.

The man was believed to be last seen wearing this outfit and carrying a red bag on Christmas Day. Photo / Supplied

“It’s believed Mike is on foot, however, he often takes the bus or train around Auckland,” police said.

Police are asking anyone who has information as to Mike’s whereabouts, to contact them on 111 and quote file number 221230/6832.