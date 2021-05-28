Police seek witnesses to vehicles allegedly linked to car fire in Wellington

Police are seeking witnesses to two vehicles in Wellington yesterday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are hoping to track the movements of a Subaru Legacy and a red-coloured Mazda sedan which may be linked to a fire on the Tinakori Rd off-ramp yesterday.

Police said the vehicles were at the centre of an incident which began about 11.45am on State Highway 1 near the Basin Reserve.

They said the cars travelled together through the Terrace Tunnel and came to a stop on the Tinakori Rd off-ramp just after noon.

At about this time, Police received reports the Subaru Legacy was on fire.

Two people were arrested.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott said a 30-year-old was charged with reckless driving, arson, threatening to cause grievous bodily harm and assault, and is due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.

Police want to speak to anyone who noticed the manner in which these vehicles were being driven, saw any interaction between the occupants, or might have dashcam or CCTV footage.

They are particularly interested in footage that might capture the cars on the Tinakori Rd off-ramp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210527/8311.