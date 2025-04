Police are seeking information - including possible dashcam footage - in relation to a crash involving a cyclist in New Plymouth on Saturday. Photo / Reece Baker, RNZ

Police are seeking information - including possible dashcam footage - in relation to a crash involving a cyclist in New Plymouth on Saturday. Photo / Reece Baker, RNZ

By RNZ

Police are asking for witnesses after a cyclist died in a New Plymouth crash on Saturday April 12.

Emergency services were called to the scene - at the intersection of Powderham St and Mt Edgcumbe St - about 12.35pm.

The cyclist was taken to hospital but died on Tuesday.

Police are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time or might have dashcam footage to get in touch.