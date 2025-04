Polkinghorne documentary released, major rail disruptions in Auckland and Wellington and full driving licence test in question.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

One person is dead after a car crashed into a pole in Pt Chevalier, Auckland, this morning.

Emergency services were called to Carrington Rd in Pt Chevalier about 9.35am.

“Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene despite medical assistance being provided,” a police spokesperson said.

Carrington Rd is currently closed between the intersections with Great North Rd and Segar Ave.