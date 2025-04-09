He claimed that after the footage started gaining traction on social media, he received a call from police who confirmed they were going to investigate it further.
The footage was posted to the popular Wellington Facebook page “Vic Deals” with locals quick to share similar experiences.
“They do it all the time, unfortunately, something that hasn’t been addressed in the years I’ve lived around the area,” one person wrote.
“A lot of bus drivers think they can push their weight around being a bigger vehicle, but never thinking about the risks that they are putting on the passengers. “Had multiple run-ins with bus drivers acting entitled like they own the road,” another said.
Police and Metlink have been approached for comment.
Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.
