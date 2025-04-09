“There was traffic in the other lane to the right of us, and the bus wanted to skip the queue and decided to drive on the wrong side of the lane.”

The 20-second clip showed a red car travelling through the intersection and, at the other end, the Metlink bus comes toward the vehicle causing the red car to swerve out of the way and brake suddenly.

A bus has been filmed driving on the wrong side of the road in Wellington.

He said it was a “typical Wellington day” with rainy weather and poor visibility.

Foley claimed that police initially refused to look into the incident because of the lack of a number plate.

“[They said] they can’t do anything about it regardless of footage and may as well contact the bus company.”

He claimed that after the footage started gaining traction on social media, he received a call from police who confirmed they were going to investigate it further.

The footage was posted to the popular Wellington Facebook page “Vic Deals” with locals quick to share similar experiences.

“They do it all the time, unfortunately, something that hasn’t been addressed in the years I’ve lived around the area,” one person wrote.

“A lot of bus drivers think they can push their weight around being a bigger vehicle, but never thinking about the risks that they are putting on the passengers. “Had multiple run-ins with bus drivers acting entitled like they own the road,” another said.

Police and Metlink have been approached for comment.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.