



Police are appealing for information after a body was found in Wellington Harbour this morning.

The deceased is thought to be a woman aged between 60 and 70. Her body was located off Mahina Bay around 8am on Sunday.

“She was clothed in activewear including a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing,” police said in a statement.

Officers are conducting inquiries, including searching the shoreline, so residents living in and around the harbourside suburbs may see more police out and about.

Anyone with information that could help police are urged to call 111 and reference event number P058493779.












