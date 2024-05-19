Santana Harris is believed to be in the Waikato district. Photo / NZ Police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old wanted man.

Santana Harris is believed to be in the Waikato District and has a warrant out for his arrest.

Police would not disclose what Harris is alleged to have done when asked by the Herald.

Anyone that has sighted Harris or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 111, quoting file number 240104/1824.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.