Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found near Charleston yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found near Charleston yesterday.

The woman was found by a member of the public at the base of a bluff a short distance from a local walking track south of Constant Bay.



Police say they have not received any missing person reports for a person matching the description of the deceased woman.



"We are hoping someone in the community may be able to help. Given the recent long weekend, it is also possible this person was a visitor to the area," they said.



The woman is believed to be in her 30s to mid-50s.



She was wearing grey/pale blue three-quarter leggings, a floral top under a dark blue top, and grey sneakers.

"Police have not located any vehicles in the vicinity, so believe the woman may have walked from an address in the wider Charleston area."