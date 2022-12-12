Police seek help finding two men after stabbing in Christchurch over weekend

Christchurch Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men involved in a stabbing on New Brighton Mall, New Brighton, which left another man needing surgery on Saturday, December 10. Photo / NZ Police

Christchurch Police are asking for the public’s help to find two men involved in a stabbing which left another man needing surgery over the weekend.

A man was taken to Christchurch Hospital after the stabbing in the coastal suburb of New Brighton on Saturday evening.

He is in a stable condition in hospital.

The three men were fighting outside a bar on New Brighton Mall before the stabbing about 5.50pm.

Police hoped the men could be recognised by photographs captured by security cameras.

Detective Mike McKellow said, “one suspect is described as being Caucasian, of tall build, and was wearing a basketball singlet.

“The second suspect is described as being Māori or Polynesian and may have had facial tattoos.”

McKellow said police wanted to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, especially bystanders captured on the security footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 221210/9321.

Information can be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111.







