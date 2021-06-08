Police seek Head Hunters gang member in connection to Sofitel Hotel shooting

Police have released this image of Fred Tanuvasa. Photo / Supplied

A Head Hunters gang member, Fred Tanuvasa, is being sought by the police in connection with the shooting at the Sofitel Hotel in downtown Auckland on April 15.

The police are appealing to the public about the whereabouts of Tanuvasa, aged 37, who has a warrant for his arrest in relation to the shooting.

He is a member of the Head Hunters gang and considered dangerous.

Police said he should not be approached and anyone seeing him should call 111.

The gang member is 190cm tall, has a large build and has links across Auckland.

Armed police stand guard outside the Sofitel Hotel on Auckland's Viaduct after the April 15 shooting. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Ten people have been arrested to date in connection with the Sofitel shooting, which police said stemmed from gang tensions involving the Mongols and Head Hunters.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Fred Tanuvasa is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210415/6346.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.