New Zealand

Police seek $10m of property linked to alleged Head Hunter gang president Wayne Doyle

8 minutes to read
Police talk with alleged Head Hunter president Wayne Doyle while searching the gang's headquarters on Marua Rd in 2017. Photo / NZME

Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

Members and associates of the Head Hunters give 20 per cent of their criminal earnings to the gang - a portion of which flows into the coffers of the alleged president - according to the

