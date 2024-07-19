Police continue to search for two missing people that got into trouble in the water on the rocks in Cape Reinga. Photo / NZME

Emergency services, including the Police Search and Rescue team and a helicopter, managed to save two people but another two remain missing after getting into trouble in the water at Cape Reinga.

Emergency services responded after receiving a report of two people trapped on the rocks at Cape Reinga this afternoon.

Police said that about 3.19pm they were notified of a group of four people who called for assistance after getting into trouble on the rocks near Tapotupotu Rd.

“At this stage, two people have made it to safety and two people remain in need of assistance,” police said.