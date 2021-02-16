Police searching for Gisborne arsonist after July fire

Police are searching for information around this man, seen fleeing from a Gisborne fire last year. Photo / Supplied

Police have renewed efforts to find a man linked to a suspicious house fire in Gisborne last year.

Around 11pm on July 14, 2020, an unknown person threw a burning object at a house in Lytton West's Sterling Park, setting it alight.

A grainy CCTV photo has been released, showing a man jogging away from the address, moments after the fire began.

He was dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses. He has distinctive tattoos on his right forearm and wrist.

No one was injured but there was moderate exterior damage to the house.

Tairāwhiti District CIB Detective Constable Jordan Hocquard said they'd like to speak with this man or anyone who might have information about this incident, or who can help to identify the offender.

You can contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200715/7029, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.