Police search for ‘suspicious’ man following a Central Hawke’s Bay student

School made aware of Central Hawke's Bay student followed.

Central Hawke’s Bay police are asking the public for help to find a “suspicious” man who followed a student after school on Tuesday.

Police received a report that a man had followed the student between 3pm and 3.15pm on High St in Waipawa.

A police spokesperson said several officers responded and conducted checks of the area, but the man was not found.

“CCTV footage has been reviewed but the image of the man is not clear enough to enable identification.

“We know incidents like this can be very alarming for parents and the wider community.”

The student’s school had been informed of the incident and asked to report any further incidents of suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with information that could assist inquiries regarding the incident is asked to contact the police via 105 and quote file number 240806/2356.

