Police search for man over 'concerning' incident with child in Auckland

Police are investigating after a suspicious man approached a child waiting to be picked outside Sutton Park School in Māngere. Photo / Supplied

28 May, 2021 03:26 AM 2 minutes to read

Police are investigating after a suspicious man approached a child waiting to be picked outside Sutton Park School in Māngere. Photo / Supplied

Police are urgently searching for a man involved in "suspicious behaviour" with a child in South Auckland.

The man was seen exiting his vehicle outside Sutton Park School on Vine St, in Māngere, and approaching a child waiting to be picked up on Monday, May 24 at about 3.10pm.

Acting Detective Inspector Karen Bright, from Counties Manukau CIB, said a staff member at the school noticed the interaction and approached the man, who retreated to his vehicle and left the area.

"The child was not injured in this incident," Bright said.

Police were then called.

"It is important that police identify this man so we can speak to him and ascertain the circumstances of what has occurred in this incident," the detective inspector said.

Bright said she believed the vehicle the man was driving was a Mazda MPV vehicle with distinctive roof racks.

Police were in ongoing contact with the boy's family and were providing support to the school.

"We would like to reassure the community that we take these sorts of incidents involving suspicious behaviour seriously," Wright said.

She encouraged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to police on 111 immediately.

• Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting the file number 210524/8051. Information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.