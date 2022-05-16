Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Police roadblocks in Fraser St, Tauranga

Armed police block part of Fraser St this morning.

Bay of Plenty Times

A road block on Fraser St has been removed but armed police remain at a property this morning.

Police cordons were set up between Landview and Merivale Rds in relation to a pre-planned search warrant, a police spokeswoman said.

Armed police on Fraser St. Photo / Cira Olivier
Armed police are out in front of a double storey house on the corner of Fraser and Oxford Sts.

Earlier, a police officer could be seen leaning over his bonnet pointing a rifle.

Three police cars and armed offenders squad members were in front of the house with three more armed offenders appearing out from the neighboring property.

Armed police cordon on Fraser St. Photo / Luke Kirkness
Police would provide more details when they became available.

More soon.