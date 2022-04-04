Counties Manukau South area commander inspector Joe Hunter says Police are aware of the convoy and plan to review images and video footage of the incident. Photo / 123rf

Counties Manukau South area commander inspector Joe Hunter says Police are aware of the convoy and plan to review images and video footage of the incident. Photo / 123rf

A gang convoy has caused disruption to other motorists from Auckland to Waikato - and police are warning the bikies that they face enforcement action.

Police say they are reviewing videos and images that show the gang convoy in Franklin driving dangerously.

Counties Manukau South area commander inspector Joe Hunter said police were aware of a number of gang members travelling south through Counties Manukau towards Port Waikato.

Police said they would be following any unlawful behaviour with enforcement action.

"Following an earlier tangi, we have received numerous videos and images of the group, which capture dangerous driving and general disruption to the public.

"Motorists through the area should plan for potential disruption."

Hunter said police would be reviewing the footage and making inquiries. He said unlawful behaviour would result in enforcement action.

"If you are concerned about your safety in regards to the group, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately."

Last month, a convoy of Tribesmen gang members assaulted a man on a Waikato Expressway and police released footage as part of a plea to the public for more information about the incident that left a 31-year-old in stable but critical condition in hospital.

That footage showed a red ute travelling north near Rangiriri followed closely by about 70 people on motorbikes.

To report, or send in any footage of the latest group causing concern, people could call Police on 105 or report it online, quoting job number P050134093.

