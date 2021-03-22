Police review CCTV, 'items of interest' after violent Auckland CBD attack

Police are reviewing CCTV footage of a group who violently attacked a family in Auckland central using hammers and bottles, as part of their hunt for the offenders.

Thirteen family members and friends were ambushed on the corner of Wyndham and Federal St just before 1am on Saturday, after leaving a karaoke bar where they had been celebrating a 50th birthday.

Five were injured and some were taken to hospital. Melinda Morris' 28-year-old son was knocked out and left with a black eye which forced his eye shut, made his iris bleed and caused him to be hospitalised.

Her brother-in-law suffered a head fracture and cut that needed stitches. Her niece's boyfriend has a black eye and strained ankle and another man has a broken nose. Her youngest son, 21, ran to call police.

Morris earlier told the Herald that she had been "let down" by the police response, and that none of the victims were interviewed over the weekend.

In an update to the Herald today, police say they spoke with a number of witnesses in the area following the assault, and are continuing to speak further with the victims involved.

"A number of people in the area were intoxicated at the time and some individuals observed leaving the area were also spoken to by police.

"At this stage no charges have been laid in this matter, however our inquiries are still at an important stage of establishing the full set of circumstances of what has occurred."

Some items of interest found near the scene are being analysed, and police confirm they have spoken to the family involved to provide reassurance, and to update them on the next steps in the investigation.

"Anyone who has information, and has yet to speak with police, is asked to contact us on 105 quoting the file number 210320/9688," police said in a statement.