New Zealand

Police responding to incident in Invercargill

Quick Read
Police are currently responding to reports of an incident in the Kingswell suburb of Invercargill. Photo / Jodi Moffatt

NZ Herald

Police are currently responding to reports of an incident in the Kingswell suburb of Invercargill.

A spokesperson said updates will be provided when available.

A witness at the scene said it appears police have raided a house on Dipston St.

One man was seen being searched on a car.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A spokesman for St John said they were notified by police but stood down as they were not required.

- More to come