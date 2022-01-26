Police received reports of a disorder in Clendon Park at about 9.30pm. Photo / NZME

A person has been moderately injured in what police describe as "a disorder incident" in Auckland's Clendon Park.

Police received reports of disorder in Clendon Park about 9.30pm.

It is understood one male has received moderate injures.

South Auckland residents say they can hear multiple sirens and a helicopter in the area. One resident said they possibly heard gunshots at the Clendon Shopping Centre carpark.

"Police are still at the scene determining what has happened," a spokesperson said.

A witness at the Warehouse carpark in Clendon Park said over a dozen police officers were on the scene.

The man said he saw lots of broken glass, shoes, clothing and car parts spread across the ground. Police were speaking to people in the area and a nearby petrol station is full of cars and people.

