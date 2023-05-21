Child drowned at Memorial Park in Tauranga

A child has drowned at Tauranga’s Memorial Park this morning.

In a statement, police said they responded after a 9.50am report was received of a “drowning incident”.

“Emergency services responded and a child was located unresponsive,” the statement said.

“CPR was commenced, but sadly the child was unable to be revived.”

The statement said the thoughts of police were with the child’s family who had requested privacy at this difficult time.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 9.54am. The incident had been referred to ambulance services.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 9.51am.

“However, we were not required for transportation.”

The spokesperson said any further inquiries should be directed to police.

A woman, who didn’t want to be named, who was near the area after 10am said she saw emergency services at the scene. She said whatever happened looked serious but she didn’t want to get too close to look.