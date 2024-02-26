Police respond to Lower Hutt incident, schools locked down as precaution

Cordons are in place on High St. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Police say they are responding to an incident in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taitā and say schools in the area have been locked down as a precaution.

Cordons are in place on High St and residents in the area have been asked to stay inside or avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

The Armed Offenders Squad is heading there, police said.

Police said the situation was currently controlled and there was no threat to Naenae College which has gone into lockdown.

... More to come

- RNZ