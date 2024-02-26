Why some experts believe new gang laws could backfire, Wellington tackles a railway renewals backlog and Paula Bennett considers Auckland mayoralty in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has been critically injured after a “targeted” assault at a petrol station in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taitā.

A significant police presence responded to the “serious assault” on High St about 5.20pm today.

“The incident happened at the intersection of High and Tocker streets, and people are asked to avoid the area,” a police spokesperson said.

Police confirmed one person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

“This is understood to have been a targeted incident and there is no immediate concern for the wider community.

“Staff are working to determine exactly what has taken place and locate those involved and residents can expect to see an increased police presence,” police said.

An employee at the BP petrol station at the intersection told the Herald a mechanic from the auto repair shop behind them was attacked and had been taken to hospital.

One local resident took to social media, saying their son had seen a body lying on the ground.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.