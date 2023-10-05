Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke. Photo / Erica Sinclair, Supplied

Waikato police have responded to claims made by Te Pāti Māori about an alleged break-in at candidate Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke’s home and “do not believe that the incidents have been racially motivated” or that it constitutes a home invasion.

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere described the police investigation as a “whitewash” and will take civil action against the trespasser after the election.

“Thereby opening up the police inquiry to third-party scrutiny,” he told the Herald. “A trespass notice has been issued ... So he illegally entered the property.”

Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur confirmed police have issued a trespass notice to a Huntly resident, as earlier reported by the Herald, after a person entered a property and was asked to leave.

Harpur said the notice was issued after a report was received by police about 10.20am yesterday.

He said police have also established that an election hoarding was stolen from the property on September 25, “but note this is in the context of several other hoardings in the area, from a range of political parties, being damaged or defaced”.

Police also said the incident had been incorrectly described as a ram raid and it should be more correctly referred to as a theft. Te Pāti Māori had also described the incident as a home invasion.

“At this stage, no further line of enquiry is available and this matter has been filed,” Harpur said.

Three other incidents were reported by residents of the property on September 25, Harpur said.

“Police have followed up on reports of a suspicious vehicle. However, at this stage, we do not believe this vehicle is linked to any intentions at the property,” the detective said.

Te Pāti Māori also said a threatening note had been left at Maipi-Clarke’s home.

Police responded to the report of an alleged burglary and threatening note by saying “these reports have been investigated and police have been unable to establish any criminality, although enquiries are ongoing”.

“During the period in which the reports have been made, police have visited the property on several occasions to investigate the reports and provide reassurance. Staff have offered crime prevention and safety advice to those occupants,” Harpur said.

“Police do not believe that the incidents have been racially motivated or co-ordinated. While we acknowledge that the incidents in which people have come on to the property will have been unsettling, we do not believe these constitute a home invasion-style entry into the house.”

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere described the police investigation as a “whitewash”. Photo / Ricky Wilson

Harpur said the “key focus” for police over the election period is to maintain law and order and to ensure the right to freedom of expression is protected.

“That includes ensuring candidates and their teams feel safe and confident to carry out their work in the lead-up to the election.

“As part of this work, police at a national level are regularly monitoring the campaigning of candidates, and any consideration for a policing presence or action is made on a case-by-case basis.”

Harpur said all reports of threats are taken seriously and followed up with enforcement action if required.

Tamihere earlier told the Herald a Waikato man allegedly opened her front gate yesterday, walked up to the front door and walked into her house. He was confronted by a whānau member in the house.

He claimed the man had links to the National Party.

A National Party spokesperson said they were not aware of these “very serious allegations”.

“Police have not been in touch with us and Te Pāti Māori’s comments are the first time we were made aware of these allegations. National utterly rejects racism and any suggestion that we have engaged in race-baiting,” a National spokesperson said.