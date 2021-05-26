Police respond to emergency incident in Feilding

Police are at the York St, Fielding scene. Photo / 123rf

Police are responding to an incident in Feilding tonight, with residents describing a "commotion" and flurry of patrol cars.

Officers were called to a York St address just before 6pm, a police spokesman told the Herald.

Saskia, a resident close to the scene, was making dinner when she heard a "commotion" about 6.30pm.

"I heard something, there's always stuff going on down there, so I thought literally nothing of it," she said.

"Then all of a sudden, I looked up out of my kitchen window and there were police cars driving past. I walked outside and there was an ambulance and, I would say, six police cars and there were some people on the street."

At that time, the Derby St end of York St had been cordoned off. As at 7.30pm, there was one police car at the scene as officers spoke with residents.