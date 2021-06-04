Police raid West Auckland shop, arrest man, in relation to Avondale shooting last week

Police have arrested a man in West Auckland over a shooting last week. Photo / Michael Craig

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police have raided a West Auckland store and arrested a man in relation to a shooting in Avondale last week.

Police executed the search warrant at the Glenmall Place address in Glen Eden about 5.25pm today and took a 31-year-old man into custody.

"He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in relation to a shooting which occurred in Avondale on May 27," a police spokeswoman said.

He was due to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow.

Glen Eden community members earlier today posted reports on Facebook about seeing police outside an appliance store in Glenmall Place.

Another member of the public also reported seeing a car parked at the front of the store later in the evening with its headlights shining into the store as a group of people milled outside.

Police last week said they were hunting for a gunman after a man was shot in Avondale on May 27.

The victim turned up to Waitākere Hospital, in West Auckland, about 1.20am that day, police confirmed.

He was then taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.