Counties Manukau police highlight the work they have done in Operation Tauwhiro that has seized 1,369 firearms, made 1,161 arrests in relation to firearms offences and seized more than 52,000 grams of methamphetamine. Video / NZ Police

Police have uncovered an "Aladdin's Cave" of stolen good goods including jet skis, a luxury car and a flat deck truck at a Whangārei property.

The mountain of goods, which also include methamphetamine, five shotguns, two rifles and an excavator and two jet skis, is estimated to be worth more than $200,000.

The items were discovered during a search that was carried out as part of Operation Tauwhiro. The nationwide operation was launched at the beginning of last year to target groups that commit violence using firearms.

Two jet skis were seized in the raid. Photo / Police

A 45-year-old man now faces a raft of charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis for supply, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of ammunition and multiple charges of receiving property.

The man who has gang links is now before the Whangārei District Court and police have not ruled out laying further charges.

This is the second search warrant conducted by the Whangārei Organised Crime Unit recently as it cracks down on gang members with firearms.

At the end of last month, two firearms, a stolen vehicle and a drug lab were discovered at a property on State Highway 14 near Whangārei.

A 58-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of firearms and receiving property.

Acting Detective Inspector Kevan Verry said police were continuing to focus on gang activities and firearm-related violence in a bid to disrupt organised crime groups and the harm their actions caused in the community.

"The social impact cannot be underestimated and police will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach."