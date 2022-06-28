Police also visited the South Island headquarters of the Mongols MC gang in July last year. Photo / George Heard

A search warrant is being carried out at the South Island headquarters of the Mongols MC gang in Canterbury.

Police and the armed offenders squad have searched the property on Main South Rd in Burnham, south of Christchurch, this morning.

State Highway 1 was blocked at Burnham in both directions earlier but has since reopened.

There have been a number of pre-planned search warrants executed at the property previously.

In December 2020, money, a stolen vehicle and a gun were seized by police as part of a search of the headquarters.

One person was arrested for breach of bail.