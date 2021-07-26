Police pursuit: Car driving on its rims chased by police in West Auckland

A witness has described seeing a group of children being chased by police in a high-speed car pursuit through West Auckland overnight.
The vehicle involved was seen driving down the wrong side of the Northwestern Motorway, near Te Atatū, before being eventually stopped on a road in Te Atatū South shortly after 1.30am.
The car had suffered extensive tyre damage and was being driven on its rims.
"The car had no rims - it was running on its rims," the witness told the Herald.
"It had gone under the Te Atatū overbridge, on the motorway, before it turned and went the wrong way up the motorway on-ramp. It just missed me," he said.
It is understood the vehicle, which had been spiked in an attempt to stop it, had also driven through other parts of Auckland - including Henderson, Pt Chevalier, Western Springs and Grey Lynn.
Police have been approached for more information.
The witness said several police vehicles were chasing the car involved and a Police Eagle helicopter was also hovering overhead at the time.
He then spotted at least six young people being detained by police on a street in Te Atatū.
He said a number of them were handcuffed and made to sit on the kerb. He guessed there were between six to nine young people involved.
At one point, a police officer was heard telling one of the group to stop spitting, the witness said.