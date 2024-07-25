Advertisement
Police probing hoax mayday call off Whangārei Heads after emergency services tied up for three hours

NZ Herald
Police are making inquiries after a hoax mayday call from a vessel in Northland tied up emergency service resources for three hours today.

Senior Sergeant Clifford Metcalfe of the Northland Police said the call, made about 10.44am off Whangārei Heads, “could have put lives in danger”.

“We had multiple resources deployed from police and Coastguard looking for this vessel, including search and rescue boats and a fixed wing aircraft,” Metcalfe said.

“Not only were these assets tied up, but staff and volunteers were called out.”

Melcalfe said if there had been a real emergency during this time, some emergency service resources may have been unable to assist.

“When Coastguard respond alongside us, it’s important to remember that their volunteers often have to leave their work and study to respond.

“It is incredibly frustrating for our staff who are there to help.

“People need to respect the safety of others, and the people and services that are entrusted to keep them safe.”

Police are making inquiries into the source of the fictitious call.

