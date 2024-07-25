In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, compensation could run into the billions for abuse in care survivors and small businesses in biggest sales decline since Covid.

Police are making inquiries after a hoax mayday call from a vessel in Northland tied up emergency service resources for three hours today.

Senior Sergeant Clifford Metcalfe of the Northland Police said the call, made about 10.44am off Whangārei Heads, “could have put lives in danger”.

“We had multiple resources deployed from police and Coastguard looking for this vessel, including search and rescue boats and a fixed wing aircraft,” Metcalfe said.

“Not only were these assets tied up, but staff and volunteers were called out.”