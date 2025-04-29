Tory Whanau bows out of mayoral race, figures reveal key factors contributing to homelessness and the inquest into Juliana Herrera’s murder continues.

Police are investigating after a man was found lying on a Queenstown street with serious head injuries in the early hours of this morning.

The 33-year-old overseas national has been taken to Queenstown Lakes Hospital in a critical condition after he was found in Turner St about 6am.

“Police are making urgent inquiries to determine how the man came to be injured,” a police statement said.

“It appears he was in the vicinity of Turner St and Hallenstein St, Queenstown from about 2am, and police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have information to assist the investigation.”