In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, ADHD fears over screens, mortgage cuts tipped sooner. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Roads north of Wellington are closed this morning as a police operation unfolds near Ōtaki.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has warned motorists the northbound Ōtaki Gorge Rd off-ramp approaching Ōtaki on State Highway 1 is closed due to a police operation.

“Old SH1 approaching Ōtaki is also currently CLOSED,” NZTA wrote on social media.

Commuters on Facebook described the area. “Looks like they really want a chat with this person - lot of spikes and police around,” one woman wrote.