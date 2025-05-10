“Waking up every day and knowing how hard the previous day was and how hard this day and the next day was going to be was tough mentally,” Schimanski said.

“I was prepared physically but I underestimated how much the fatigue would get to me. But nothing was going to stop me. I didn’t know how I was going to finish but it never crossed my mind that I wouldn’t.”

The 24-year-old Howick electrician ran in support of I Am Hope, so far raising around $44,000. He lost a close friend to suicide in 2018, and family and friends ran an Auckland Marathon in his memory and to raise money for the organisation.

Schimanski ran longer events in subsequent years, the longest a two-day, 190km ultramarathon, raising more than $10,000 for I Am Hope. A couple of years ago, the idea to take on a challenge 10 times tougher – running the length of New Zealand – started firming in his mind.

That has dominated the past 18 months of his life; not just the physical training – running 150km-200km a week for the six months before starting in Bluff on March 31 – but also the logistical side and finding sponsors. He is thankful for their support, particularly Jayco Auckland and Dalton Electrical.

Parents Paul and Fiona and brother Jesse accompanied him on the journey, towing a specially sign-written caravan. But most of his time was spent running alone on the side of the road, mainly State Highway 1. Every two hours, he would catch up to his family and refuel.

Schimanski’s days started at 3.30am.

“I’d have a shower because I’d be saturated with sweat; have breakfast, get my body taped up – all my toes were blistered.”

‘It’s about reaching out to your mates’

He would start running around 5am-5.30am and finish 7pm-8pm. He had no rest days and ran 75km-85km daily, except a couple of days when he needed to see a physiotherapist.

Schimanski wanted to complete his run in a record 18 days but injuries slowed his progress and skewed his planning. He was forced to change his accommodation schedule and his footwear when his feet swelled more than anticipated. He wore out half a dozen pairs of trainers.

The camber of the roads proved challenging – “my ankles swelled up massively” – and he had to remain vigilant running towards traffic, particularly on narrow bridges and the many areas where drivers would not expect to encounter a pedestrian.

Highlights included the spectacular scenery, especially the Kaikōura coast, and running through Auckland accompanied by two dozen former Howick College schoolmates and Beachland Maraetai rugby teammates.

Podcasts and music helped pass the time until he “ran out of things to listen to” near the end.

Schimanski said the biggest thing he learnt was the power of persevering, simply putting one foot in front of the other, and he also wanted to reiterate the primary reason for his run.

“It’s about reaching out to your mates, even when it might not look like they’re struggling, because when you start talking, it makes a difference.”

He doesn’t have another running challenge in mind but is sure one will materialise once he has fully recovered.

Schimanski’s website runaotearoa.co.nz has a link to his Givealittle donations page.