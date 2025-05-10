Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Auckland motorway mayhem: Crash involving car and motorbike closes northbound lanes

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a motorbike and car on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a motorbike and car on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

A person is in critical condition and northbound lanes on a section of Auckland’s Southern Motorway have been closed after a serious crash.

The incident involved a car and motorbike and has blocked northbound lanes on the motorway from Market Rd.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the accident at 3.08pm and responded by sending two ambulances, two rapid response units, and two managers to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated one patient in a critical condition who was transported to Auckland City Hospital.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to the crash on the motorway between Market Rd and Gillies Ave, near the Newmarket off-ramp, at 3.10pm.

“The northbound lanes are blocked.

“Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.”

There was no information on injuries yet, the police spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand