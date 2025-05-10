Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a motorbike and car on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

A person is in critical condition and northbound lanes on a section of Auckland’s Southern Motorway have been closed after a serious crash.

The incident involved a car and motorbike and has blocked northbound lanes on the motorway from Market Rd.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the accident at 3.08pm and responded by sending two ambulances, two rapid response units, and two managers to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated one patient in a critical condition who was transported to Auckland City Hospital.”