Police officers, dogs and helicopter look for person of interest in Matamata overnight

A police helicopter was circling over Matamata last night looking for a person of interest. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police are still looking for a person of interest following a large search overnight in Matamata which saw police scouring backyards and the Eagle helicopter circling the area.

Matamata residents posted on social media saying they heard the Police Eagle helicopter flying over their properties from about 11.30pm last night.

One resident in the Tower Road area posted that Police had told him to stay inside while they looked for the person.

Another person posted that armed police with guns and a dog had been looking around their property and had also been searching neighbours' backyards too.

Emergency services vehicles were also parked at the Tower Rd and Rawhiti Ave intersection around midnight.

The Eagle helicopter left about 1am, according to residents.

A spokesperson said Police had been looking for a person of interest who has not been found.