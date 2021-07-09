Police officer in hospital after being shot in the shoulder, gunman on the run

The scene where a police officer has been shot. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police officer has been shot in the shoulder and arm in Hamilton - and a manhunt is underway.

The officer is recovering in hospital after being shot about 12am today on Bankwood Road in Hamilton, a police spokeswoman said.

During a routine traffic stop, a passenger got out of the car with a firearm and fired at the officer, the spokeswoman said.

"The officer was shot in the arm and shoulder area," she said.

The driver then fled the scene in his car and the man who had shot the officer stole the police car, the spokeswoman said.

The injured officer was rushed to Waikato Hospital where he remains in a stable condition, she said.

Meanwhile, the Armed Offenders Squad and Eagle helicopter were deployed to assist with locating the offenders and the two cars.

"It's been hectic this morning, armed police everywhere and the helicopter flying above," a man at the scene said.

The stolen police car, along with all police equipment carried in the car, was recovered at 2.20am on Gordonton Road, the police spokeswoman said

"The driver's car was located in Sherwood Drive, Hamilton just after 4am."

Police have cordoned off the area near Bankwood Road and Wake St.

Police guard the area where a police officer was shot in Hamilton. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The driver was also found at this address and taken into custody, police said.

"Police are following positive lines of enquiry to locate the man who shot the officer."

It comes just a few weeks after the one year anniversary of Constable Matthew Hunt's death.

The 28-year-old officer was shot dead in West Auckland on June 19 - making him the 33rd police officer to be killed in the line of duty in New Zealand.